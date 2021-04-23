PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch creates glowing clouds over Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Did you see a mysterious bright light in the sky Friday morning?

A number of viewers called WFLA after spotting a glowing cloud in the sky, thinking it might be a UFO. Turns out, it was a SpaceX rocket launch.

Amanda Thomas captured stunning photos of the launch from her home in Sebring.

A number of viewers also shared photos with WFLA.

NASA and SpaceX launched four astronauts aboard a recycled Crew Dragon spacecraft at 5:49 a.m. Friday morning, the third crew flight in less than a year, and the first time SpaceX has reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for the space agency.