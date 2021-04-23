PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch creates glowing clouds over Tampa Bay area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Amanda Thomas)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Did you see a mysterious bright light in the sky Friday morning?

A number of viewers called WFLA after spotting a glowing cloud in the sky, thinking it might be a UFO. Turns out, it was a SpaceX rocket launch.

Amanda Thomas captured stunning photos of the launch from her home in Sebring.

A number of viewers also shared photos with WFLA.

NASA and SpaceX launched four astronauts aboard a recycled Crew Dragon spacecraft at 5:49 a.m. Friday morning, the third crew flight in less than a year, and the first time SpaceX has reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for the space agency.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss