TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hyde Park Village’s first hotel is a 36-guest room hideaway with a vintage, European feel that still honors Florida’s colorful and warm personality.

Palihouse Hyde Park Village, located at 1509 W Swann Avenue, opened on Wednesday.

“Hyde Park is noted as the most revered destination neighborhood in Tampa and with Hyde Park Village’s innate charm and sense of style, we knew it was a natural fit for a Palihouse hotel,” said Avi Brosh, founder and CEO of Palisociety. “We particularly covet finding unexpected properties in communities where we can create a unique and creative new aesthetic and vision for the area that feels like a natural extension of its existing appeal.”

Inside the hotel, you’ll find a a moody lobby lounge with a café and bar, where guests can enjoy coffee, classic cocktails, beer and wine.

Much of the hotel consists of “generously-sized” guest rooms with soft French grey-colored walls and wood furnishings, featuring kitchenettes and custom dining tables.

Gallery art walls, brass Waterworks fixtures, and bespoke library seating give each room character.

The rooms’ other features include Diptyque bath amenities, Bellino fine linens, Nespresso coffee machines, Smeg mini fridges and carefully-curated mini bars.

“Hyde Park Village has long been a beloved destination in Tampa and the addition of Palihouse completes the picture,” stated Samantha David, President of WS Development. “Palisociety is an industry leader for creating boutique hotels that are original and charming with distinctive and thoughtful amenities and a remarkable attention to detail; always designing with the neighborhood in mind. We could not be more excited about our partnership and the experience it will deliver to our guests.”

Guests can book their stay at palisociety.com. For more information, visit the hotel’s website or follow @palisociety.