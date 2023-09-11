TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Most Americans who were alive at the time know exactly where they were on Sept. 11, 2001.

Twenty-two years ago today, nearly 3,000 people died in coordinated terrorist attacks, which destroyed New York City’s World Trade Center, leaving a permanent scar on the city and the nation.

As Americans reflect on this day, local fire and police departments are coming together to remember those who lost their lives and the brave first responders who didn’t hesitate to help those in need.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office kicked off its remembrance day with a 9/11 Wreath Ceremony to take a moment of silence and honor the victims and heroes who were lost 22 years ago.

Sheriff Chad Chronister also attended the Tampa Firefighters Museum Monday morning as the Tampa Police and Fire Departments held a ceremony of their own.

“As we gather today to honor the memory of those we lost on September 11, let us never forget the incredible bravery and resilience displayed by our fellow Americans in the face of unimaginable tragedy,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said Monday. “On this solemn day, we recommit ourselves to the values of unity, courage, and freedom that define our great nation.”

Clearwater Police and Fire Departments

On Monday morning, the Clearwater Police Department gathered with the Clearwater Fire Department to remember those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

“We will #NeverForget the brave first responders from that day, not the civilians whose lives were lost as well,” the police department posted to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office took part in a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Monday morning.

“9/11/2001 – 2,977 people were killed in the deadliest terrorist attacks in U.S. history. Our hearts are broken, but not our spirit. We will never forget. WTC North & South Tower The Pentagon Shanksville, PA,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.