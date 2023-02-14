TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Couples across Tampa Bay made this Valentine’s Day extra special by tying the knot.

Valentine’s Day ceremonies were held all over the area, including in downtown Tampa, Dade City, Largo and more.

The Hillsborough County Clerk of Court said 45 couples were married in its annual “Tie the Knot” wedding event.

In Pinellas County, more than 60 couples chose Valentine’s Day as their wedding date or a day to renew their vows.

There were smiles and tears of joy in Pasco County as 16 couples tied the knot and two couples renewed their vows. The 15th annual group wedding was held in Dade City. The clerk’s office said 261 couples have tied the knot during the event since 2009.

