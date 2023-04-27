TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The newest and cutest Tampa Bay Buccaneers are here! Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, AdventHealth has partnered with the Bucs to announce the “newest recruits” as part of their “Baby Bucs Program.”

For the year-round program, all babies born at any AdventHealth hospital in the Greater Tampa Bay area during the week of the NFL Draft are officially welcomed as part of the “rookie class.”

The infants also receive a special Bucs Babies draft kit, which includes several important items that new parents need, such as newborn wash and shampoo, lotion, and of course, plenty of Bucs gear.

“As the exclusive hospital of the Bucs, AdventHealth is thrilled to welcome these tiny recruits and their families with open arms,” Lauren Key, Senior Executive Officer of Consumer Strategy for AdventHealth West Florida said in a statement. “This program also creates an avenue for families to meet and connect with each other as both football fans and new parents. Let’s cheer on the Bucs Babies together!”

On top of all the draft kit goodies, the Bucs Babies Program also includes an invite to the annual “Bucs Babies Birthday Bash.” The bash is a free event that’s held every year at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Parents and their little ones can get active while also enjoying exciting activities and photo opportunities, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone.