Photo: Coast Guard rescues man from sinking vessel in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A picture from a Coast Guard boat crew shows a man being pulled from a 19-foot vessel that took on water near MacDill Air Force Base, Thursday.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the crew successfully transferred the boater to Williams Park Marina in Tampa without medical concerns. Rescuers were notified by a forwarded Pinellas 911 call of the boat taking on water.

“With adverse weather in the area, we advise boaters to check their vessels and safety gear before getting underway,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Haley, operations specialist at Sector St. Petersburg. “Boaters should know the limitations of their vessels and stay off the water if possible.”

Authorities say the owner is coordinating salvage efforts for the vessel.