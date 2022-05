TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a possible gator attack that left a person dead at a park in Largo.

Police said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to John S. Taylor Park, 1100 8th Ave SW, on Tuesday morning, and that a trapper was at the scene.

Officials said the incident was being investigated as a possible alligator attack.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.