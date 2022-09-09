HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Decades after the attacks that sparked the nation’s longest war, Americans continue to mourn and honor the thousands of civilians, first responders, and members of the military lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Seven days after the attacks, the US Congress established Patriot Day, an official holiday commemorating one of the most tragic days in our history. This is a day to not only honor the victims, but also honor the first responders and service members who sacrificed their lives during the aftermath of the attacks.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR), Consumer & Veterans Services, and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County invite the community to the 21st Anniversary Patriot Day: 9/11 Remembrance event.

The event begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Museum, 3602 U.S. Highway 301 North in Tampa.