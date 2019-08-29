People load up on sandbags ahead of Dorian in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People have been filling sandbags all morning in Tampa, long preparing for possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

Since we’ve been saturated with rain, a lot of people are worried this storm is going to cause flooding issues, so they want to be prepared.

The city of Tampa opened its sandbag locations at 8 am. Some people at the sandbag locations are worried about this storm, other’s say they are being more cautious than anything else.

“Terrified if you wanna know the truth,” said local resident Teresa Morgan. “We’ve never had one come across that looks like it’s coming directly at us.”

Tim Soto, who lives on Davis Islands said he just wants to be prepared.

“Preventative. Just making sure you’re prepared. [I’m] Not too worried about it, but rather be prepared than waiting the last second and scrambling for everything,” Soto said.