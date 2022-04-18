(Stacker) — The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in the first quarter of 2021.

#20. Punta Gorda, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Punta Gorda in Q1 2021: 380

— #3 most common destination from Punta Gorda

– Started a new job in Punta Gorda from Tampa in Q1 2021: 379

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Tampa

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Tampa from Washington in Q1 2021: 403

— #32 most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from Tampa in Q1 2021: 165

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 238 to Tampa

#18. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Tampa from Chicago in Q1 2021: 423

— #51 most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from Tampa in Q1 2021: 134

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 289 to Tampa

#17. Naples-Marco Island, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Naples in Q1 2021: 437

— #4 most common destination from Naples

– Started a new job in Naples from Tampa in Q1 2021: 468

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 31 to Naples

#16. Port St. Lucie, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Port St. Lucie in Q1 2021: 484

— #4 most common destination from Port St. Lucie

– Started a new job in Port St. Lucie from Tampa in Q1 2021: 580

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 96 to Port St. Lucie

#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Tampa from Atlanta in Q1 2021: 498

— #27 most common destination from Atlanta

– Started a new job in Atlanta from Tampa in Q1 2021: 426

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 72 to Tampa

#14. Gainesville, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Gainesville in Q1 2021: 577

— #3 most common destination from Gainesville

– Started a new job in Gainesville from Tampa in Q1 2021: 651

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 74 to Gainesville

#13. Tallahassee, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Tallahassee in Q1 2021: 632

— #3 most common destination from Tallahassee

– Started a new job in Tallahassee from Tampa in Q1 2021: 623

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 9 to Tampa

#12. Non-metropolitan area(s), FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Non in Q1 2021: 657

— #4 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Tampa in Q1 2021: 653

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Tampa

#11. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Pensacola in Q1 2021: 662

— #4 most common destination from Pensacola

– Started a new job in Pensacola from Tampa in Q1 2021: 551

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 111 to Tampa

#10. Ocala, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Ocala in Q1 2021: 668

— #3 most common destination from Ocala

– Started a new job in Ocala from Tampa in Q1 2021: 652

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 16 to Tampa

#9. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Deltona in Q1 2021: 794

— #4 most common destination from Deltona

– Started a new job in Deltona from Tampa in Q1 2021: 829

— 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 35 to Deltona

#8. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Palm Bay in Q1 2021: 878

— #4 most common destination from Palm Bay

– Started a new job in Palm Bay from Tampa in Q1 2021: 867

— 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 11 to Tampa

#7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in Tampa from New York in Q1 2021: 969

— #31 most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from Tampa in Q1 2021: 330

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 639 to Tampa

#6. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Cape Coral in Q1 2021: 1,305

— #3 most common destination from Cape Coral

– Started a new job in Cape Coral from Tampa in Q1 2021: 1,312

— 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 7 to Cape Coral

#5. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from North Port in Q1 2021: 2,538

— #2 most common destination from North Port

– Started a new job in North Port from Tampa in Q1 2021: 2,751

— 6.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 213 to North Port

#4. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Lakeland in Q1 2021: 2,585

— #2 most common destination from Lakeland

– Started a new job in Lakeland from Tampa in Q1 2021: 2,868

— 7.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 283 to Lakeland

#3. Jacksonville, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Jacksonville in Q1 2021: 3,142

— #4 most common destination from Jacksonville

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Tampa in Q1 2021: 3,037

— 7.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 105 to Tampa

#2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Miami in Q1 2021: 6,953

— #2 most common destination from Miami

– Started a new job in Miami from Tampa in Q1 2021: 6,937

— 16.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 16 to Tampa

#1. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa from Orlando in Q1 2021: 7,410

— #2 most common destination from Orlando

– Started a new job in Orlando from Tampa in Q1 2021: 7,315

— 17.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 95 to Tampa

