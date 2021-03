SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Sarasota on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Fruitville Road between Central Avenue and Lemon Avenue.

Authorities said the pedestrian was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Fruitville Road was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.