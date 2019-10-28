Pedestrian knocked out in Clearwater after debris flies off turning truck

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head by material that flew off a truck turning a corner in Clearwater Monday morning.

Clearwater first responders transported the pedestrian to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert patient around 9:15 a.m.

According to the city, the pedestrian was on the sidewalk at the intersection of US 19 and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard when a truck made a turn near them. Material apparently flew from the truck during the turn, and struck the pedestrian in the head and knocked the person unconscious.

Officers are investigating the incident.

LATEST STORIES: