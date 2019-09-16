Pedestrian-involved crash causes road closures in Sarasota Co.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County deputies are currently on the scene of a pedestrian-involved crash in Sarasota.

Deputies say the crash involves one car in addition to the pedestrian. It happened around 9:20 p.m.

US 41 northbound is closed at Gulf Gate Drive. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to take alternative routes.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

LATEST STORIES: