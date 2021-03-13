Pedestrian dies following crash in Downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian has died following a crash involving a car in Downtown Tampa.

Tampa police say the fatal crash happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of N. Ashley Drive and E. Whiting Street.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The intersection will be closed for roughly two hours and drivers should look for alternative routes, according to the Tampa Police Department.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back later.