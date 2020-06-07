Peaceful protests take place in Lakeland, St. Pete

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Monday marking two weeks since the death of George Floyd, protests and demonstrations continue to pop up across Tampa Bay.
Here are the latest updates from Sunday’s protests in Tampa Bay (all times ET):
5:05 p.m.: Eagle 8 HD flew over a march taking place in St. Petersburg on Dr. Marting Luther King Jr. Street.
4:30 p.m.: Eagle 8 HD flew over Munn Park in Lakeland.
8 On Your Side’s Justin Schecker is reporting from Munn Park in Lakeland where hundred’s have gathered following a peaceful march through the city.
