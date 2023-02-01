TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The “Pawn Stars” are coming to Tampa!

“Rick, Corey, and Chumlee are crossing the country and coming to a city near you,” the History Channel said in a promotional Facebook post.

The stars of the popular reality TV show will visit Tampa, St. Petersburg, and 13 other cities across the nation. The stops are part of the filming for an upcoming second season of “Pawn Stars Do America.”

According to the TV show’s description on the History Channel’s website, the show aims to visit America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects.

“Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Austin ‘Chumlee’ Russell step out of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas to connect with fans” and “acquire some of the most remarkable items imaginable.”

Fans interested in pawning their items on Season 2 of “Pawn Stars Do America” can email PawnStarsDoAmerica@ITV.com. A date for the visits was not provided.