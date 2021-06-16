‘PAW Patrol Live!’ coming back to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group announced Wednesday PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming back to several Tampa Bay locations.

The action-packed, music-filled production is coming to Tampa’s Yuengling Center and Lakeland’s RP Funding Center.

“In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure,” a release from Nickelodeon said.

You can see Ryder and your favorite pups on the following dates and times:

Yuengling Center Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

RP Funding Center Saturday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.



A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

Tickets go on sale June 22 at 10 a.m. at pawpatrollive.com.