‘PAW Patrol Live!’ coming back to Tampa Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group announced Wednesday PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming back to several Tampa Bay locations.

The action-packed, music-filled production is coming to Tampa’s Yuengling Center and Lakeland’s RP Funding Center.

“In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure,” a release from Nickelodeon said.

You can see Ryder and your favorite pups on the following dates and times:

  • Yuengling Center
    • Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • RP Funding Center
    • Saturday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

Tickets go on sale June 22 at 10 a.m. at pawpatrollive.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss