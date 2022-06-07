TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis will host a press conference in Tampa, Tuesday morning to highlight the Home Hardening Tax Exemption Initiative.

Championed by CFO Patronis, and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, the Home Hardening Tax Exemption is a two-year, $462 million statewide sales tax exemption period on impact-resistant doors, garage doors, and windows to allow Floridians to harden their home against storms.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will take place at the New South Window Solutions, 10741 Crossroads Commerce Boulevard in Tampa.