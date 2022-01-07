Patronis announces $25M returned to Floridians in December

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The push to return unclaimed property or money in Florida yielded $25 million returned to state residents, according to Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. The CFO said Tampa and St. Pete residents took back more than $6 million last month.
In December 2021, $25 million was returned to 10 regions in Florida, including Tampa and St. Petersburg.
Better Call Behnken tackled unclaimed property last month with a phone bank initiative to get Tampa Bay residents their money back. Patronis joined Shannon Behnken throughout the phone bank on Dec. 1, reuniting Floridians more than $230,000 in Tampa Bay, according to Patronis’s office.
According to the Division of Unclaimed Property, more than $358 million was returned to Floridians in 2021.
“December was a big month for Florida as we returned more than $25 million back to Floridians and closed out a huge year with $358 million in unclaimed property returned in 2021. As we begin the new year, now is a great time to see if you or anyone you know has unclaimed property,” Patronis said in a statement.
The state CFO encouraged Floridians to check if the state owes them some money online, through Florida Treasure Hunt, a government site.
To see if the state owes you some cash:
- Go to www.fltreasurehunt.gov and enter in your information.
- Fill out and sign your claim form. You must provide a copy of your current identification reflecting your current mailing address and documentation proving your ownership of the account. Be sure to read carefully.
- Mail the completed claim form with the required documentation to the address indicated on the form.
By region, Patronis said Tampa and St. Pete residents reclaimed $6.4 million. Here’s a breakdown of how the money was split up in December.
- Pensacola – $582,000
- Panama City – $328,300
- Tallahassee – $1 million
- Jacksonville – $1.4 million
- Gainesville – $328,000
- Orlando – $4 million
- Tampa/St. Pete – $6.4 million
- Fort Myers/Naples – $1.2 million
- West Palm Beach – $2.6 million
- Miami – $7.4 million