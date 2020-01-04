FHP: Pasco woman crashes Mazda into trailer park pool

NEW PORT RICHEY (WFLA) — A woman was charged with careless driving after crashing her car into a community pool at a trailer park in New Port Richey Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Audrey Bullitt-Reeves, 56, was driving her Mazda CX-9 carelessly along Travco Court when she lost control of the vehicle.

The car went over a curb, through bushes, a fence, and into a community pool of a trailer park at 839 Old County Road 54.

FHP said the woman was able to exit the rear window of the car uninjured as it submerged in water.

