Pasco man punches fellow assisted-living resident for taking too long in bathroom, deputies say

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A 36-year-old man was arrested for battery after he punched a fellow assisted-living facility resident for taking too long in the bathroom, Pasco deputies said.

Sedrick Woffard was arrested Monday afternoon at his assisted living facility in Hudson, Florida. Deputies said Woffard punched a fellow resident for taking too long in the bathroom.

Deputies arrested Woffard and transported him to the Land O Lakes Detention Center.

