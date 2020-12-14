Pasco High School assistant principal arrested on DUI, drug charges

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The assistant principal at Pasco High School was arrested on multiple charges over the weekend after a crash in Lakeland, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the educator, Ralph Stewart, 49, of Plant City, was involved in a crash on Kathleen Road and Galloway Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

No one was injured, but deputies said Stewart was exhibiting signs of impairment.

He was reported to have bloodshot and watery eyes and “appeared to have difficulty maintaining his balance and swayed side to side as he was walking,” the affidavit stated.

Deputies said Stewart was also in possession of Alprazolam and more than 20-grams of marijuana.

He was charged with possession of Alprazolam, possession of marijuana, maintaining a public nuisance by transporting narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI with property damage, and knowingly driving while license suspended/revoked.

Deputies said Stewart had bonded out of jail following a previous arrest for DUI. His driver’s license was suspended in October after he allegedly refused to take a breath test.

Stewart is an assistant principal at Pasco High School in Dade City.

He is being held at a Polk County jail.

