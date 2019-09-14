Pasco firefighter, wife, infant daughter severely injured in crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco firefighter, his wife, and their infant daughter sustained severe injuries after a crash on Van Dyke Road Friday afternoon.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said firefighter Hunter Garcia and his wife sustained serious injuries from the crash, and their daughter sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Pasco Firefighters Twitter account shared the news Saturday morning in a screenshot of what appears to be a message from Pasco Fire Chief Scott Cassin.

“One of our Pasco firefighters was involved in this horrific automobile accident along with his wife and infant daughter yesterday afternoon. Please keep this young family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Notification from Pasco fire Chief Scott Cassin. pic.twitter.com/eC1dCSPv9l — Pasco Firefighters (@Propascofire) September 14, 2019

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire department says Garcia and his family are recovering in the hospital.

Garcia has been a Pasco County firefighter just under two years.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amanda Granit said a vehicle traveling on Brown Street ran through a stop sign and T-boned a car traveling westbound on Van Dyke.

In total, four cars were involved in the crash of which included eight people. Five of the eight were taken to the hospital, the other three declined medical treatment and remained on scene.

The ages and severity of injuries range from the infant, who was in a car seat, in critical condition to a person in their 90s with unknown injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST STORIES: