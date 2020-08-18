Pasco deputies searching for missing 35-year-old woman

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a missing 35-year-old woman last seen Monday night in Wesley Chapel.

The sheriff’s office says Dorothy Gibson was last seen around 11:45 Monday night in the Seven Oaks neighborhood. She was reportedly wearing a green and orange shirt, pink running shorts and a bright blue and orange running shoes.

If you have any information on Dorothy’s whereabouts, please contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102, option 7.

