Pasco deputies searching for missing 35-year-old woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA-TV News Channel 8, Nexstar Broadcasting’s television station serving the Tampa Bay area and West Central Florida, announced that it will host an exclusive Town Hall meeting examining the topics of race relations, the “Black Lives Matter” movement, how to recognize personal prejudice and how to promote positive dialogue about issues of social justice. The Town Hall meeting, titled “Voices United: A Real Conversation about Race,” will air on News Channel 8 on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. ET and via livestream at wfla.com and on the WFLA app.

“The issues of race relations and social justice are critically important to the local residents of Tampa Bay, just as they are to people everywhere across the United States,” said Mark Higgins, Vice President and General Manager of WFLA-TV and WTTA-TV. “In order to move forward, we need to start discussing these issues in an open and honest forum. News Channel 8 is uniquely positioned to bring together representatives of local organizations to help educate our viewers, to foster understanding and positive dialogue, and to begin the process of coming together as a community. We are proud to bring this exclusive virtual Town Hall meeting to our viewers and grateful to our guests for their participation.”