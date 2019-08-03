Pasco deputies find carjacked vehicle, one suspect following fatal hit-and-run and carjacking

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE at 5 p.m.: Pasco County deputies have found the carjacked vehicle and the female suspect, who is now in custody, following a fatal crash that happened earlier this morning.

Deputies went on a pursuit to find the two suspects who caused the accident and then took off with a stolen car. The pursuit ended near Knights Griffin Road and Strauss Road in Thonotosassa, Florida, where deputies found the woman after she crashed into a mailbox and ditch.

According to FHP, the female suspect is 23-year-old Breanna Lynn Wright of Dade City. The male suspect is Cody Sterling Bearry.

Hillsborough County deputies and K9 units are now looking for Bearry. He is believed to be in a wooded area nearby.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Florida Highway Patrol needs your help locating a man and woman who officials say caused a fatal crash and took off with a stolen car.

According to officials, the accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. when a man and woman ran a red light on State Road 54 and Bruce B Downs Boulevard.

They then collided with a second vehicle ultimately creating a four-car crash.

Following the crash, the man and woman that ran the red light fled the scene of the crash on foot running across the highway to a Wawa gas station on State Road 54 and carjacked a person’s green 2002 Saturn 2-door.

One of the people involved in the crash was 26-year-old Angel Fiallos who was riding his motorcycle. He was taken to Advent Health Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the carjacking incident as the FHP continues to investigate the fatal hit and run crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800.