Pasco deputies find both suspects following fatal hit-and-run and carjacking

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 8:05 P.M.: Hillsborough and Pasco deputies have located the second carjacking suspect after a multi-hour search which occurred after both suspects fled a fatal hit-and-run in Wesley Chapel earlier this morning.

31-year-old Cody Sterling Bearry was found after deputies went on a search through a wooded area and a canal near Knights Griffin Road and Strauss Road in Thonotosassa, Florida.

Deputies initially went on a pursuit in that area around 5 p.m. where they found the other suspect, 23-year-old Breanna Lynn Wright, after the two crashed into a mailbox and a ditch.

Wright and Bearry caused a fatal crash and took off with a stolen car just before 7:30 this morning.

Officials say the two ran a red light on State Road 54 and Bruce B. Downs Boulevard. Following the crash, they fled the scene of the crash on foot running across the highway to a Wawa gas station on State Road 54 and carjacked a person’s green 2002 Saturn 2-door.

One of the people involved in the crash was 26-year-old Angel Fiallos who was riding his motorcycle. He was taken to Advent Health Hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

