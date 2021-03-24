Pasco city official busted with stolen goods after DUI crash in work truck, deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A City of San Antonio official was busted with stolen goods after crashing his work truck into a tree while driving drunk, authorities said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Elgin Boulevard in Brooksville to investigate a report of theft. The homeowner advised deputies that a man, later identified as Israel Huron, had knocked on his door and stated “I’m here for you.”

The homeowner told him he must be mistaken, so Huron walked away and drove off in the truck, which is registered to the City of San Antonio in Pasco County, authorities said.

According to deputies, the homeowner noticed a couple barbecue grills and two packs of cigarettes were missing from his home and his car.

About an hour later, deputies found Huron, along with the grills and the cigarettes, after he crashed his work truck into a tree.

Deputies said Huron admitted to drinking, and said he was responding to an emergency call from work. He said he found the grills by the side of the road and thought they were junk, and that he planned to take them to a city shop because the workers there could use them. He initially denied entering the homeowner’s vehicle, but changed his statement after deputies told them his fingerprints might be on the homeowner’s car, according to deputies.

Huron was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash, then booked into the Hernando County Detention Center in lieu of $7,000 bond.

He is charged with conveyance burglary, petit theft and driving under the influence.

Huron is listed as a Public Works Technician on the City of San Antonio’s website.