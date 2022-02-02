Part of Gandy Blvd. remains closed after Tuesday fuel tanker crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A portion of Gandy Boulevard remains closed Wednesday morning after fuel tanker crash that shut down parts of Gandy, including the bridge, along with the Selmon Expressway on Tuesday.

Tampa Police tells News Channel 8 that crews have cleaned up the fuel on top of the roadway, but a Department of Transportation engineer still needs to come and inspect the road on Wednesday morning to see if the asphalt has to be torn up or not because of the jet fuel spill.

Officials said the tanker overturned Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Westshore and Gandy boulevards. The truck was hauling 8,000 gallons of aviation fuel, which began leaking onto the bridge. A number of businesses were evacuated, and people were told to shelter in place.

Officials told drivers to avoid Gandy while they cleaned up the roadway. The Selmon Expressway was closed due to its proximity to the area.

Tampa Fire personnel used soil from a median to create a dam that stopped the fuel from entering the sewer systems and waterways. They said the leak stopped around 4 p.m., and 1,200 gallons of fuel were recovered.

The Selmon reopened around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The westbound lanes from Westshore to Manhattan Avenue reopened early Wednesday morning. Westbound Gandy Boulevard remains closed from Westshore Boulevard.

Police said there is still no access to the Gandy Bridge from the lower Gandy Boulevard westbound lanes, but elevated lanes are open.

Police said the top of the roadway is clean, but still needs to be inspected.