Parents of Brian Laundrie ask Florida court to let them take over his estate

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The parents of Brian Laundrie, Christopher and Roberta, have filed a request in Sarasota court to access their son’s estate. Brian was confirmed dead at the end of November after law enforcement officers searched for him for weeks throughout Sarasota County.

Brian was the subject of a national manhunt following the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. She was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming. The coroner there said she had been strangled to death.

The Medical Examiner for District 12, which covers DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties, previously announced that Brian Laundrie’s death was a suicide. The report followed the discovery of skeletal remains recovered by local law enforcement and examination by a forensic odontologist.

The Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Laundrie’s identity using dental comparison and DNA analysis.

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney, announced that Brian’s parents were mourning the loss after they received the news.

Brian Laundrie, 24, left no will upon his death. As a result, his parents are requesting access to his estate as beneficiaries. Officially, the court filings from the Laundrie family say Brian died on Oct. 20 and due to lack of any surviving spouses or children, they were the closest relations.

In terms of what makes up Brian’s estate, Chris and Roberta Laundrie are estimating the final value of his belongings to be $20,000 in Bank of America checking and savings accounts. The filing reported that Brian did not have an indebted estate, and no creditors had filed claims for portions of his proprety.

Should their request be approved, the Laundrie parents would each receive half of the value held in the accounts. The documents were filed in court on Dec. 8.