Palmetto woman reveals plans after winning $1M from scratch-off ticket

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palmetto woman won $1 million after playing a scratch-off ticket she bought at a gas station in Bradenton.

Baneza Brown, 33, purchased the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven at 2011 Cortez Road West in Bradenton for just $5. She has chosen to receive her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Brown said she plans to use the winnings to buy a house.

“I’m so excited to move into a place with more space for me and my family,” she said.

The scratch-off game, $1,000,000 MONEY TREE, launched in October 2020 and features more than $50 million in cash prizes, including 160 prizes of $10,000 to $1 million.