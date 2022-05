TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 301 in Hillsborough County.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. 301 near Valletta Drive.

The Highway Patrol said the woman stepped into the path of the vehicle for unknown reasons and was struck by the car. The woman, a 20-year-old from Palm Harbor, died at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver was not hurt.

Further information was not immediately available.