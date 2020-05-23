Palm Harbor neighborhood puts on graduation ceremony for its 7 seniors

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor neighborhood came together Friday for their community’s seven graduating seniors who didn’t have a virtual or physical graduation ceremony.

The unique graduation ceremony in the Coventry Village at Ridgemoor neighborhood was organized by six parents and included a food truck and a Kona Ice truck for the guests.

The East Lake High School seniors were decked out in their cap and gown and came out to the classic “Pomp and Circumstance” graduation song.

Among the neighborhood’s seven graduating seniors was the student government president. She gave the speech she was supposed to give at Tropicana Field this month. Each parent then gave a short speech about their child before handing them their ‘diploma.’

“From something horrible (Covid 19) came something fantastic!” Heidi Roseman said.

