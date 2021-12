TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A medical facility was temporarily evacuated after a contractor hit a 2-inch gas line in Palm Harbor on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officials said the rupture was along the west side of McMullen Booth Road south of Tampa Road. The building, which is near the southwest corner of Tampa and McMullen Booth, was evacuated as a precaution.

Crews later repaired the rupture adding that ay traffic impacts had been cleared and the evacuation of the medical building had been rescinded.