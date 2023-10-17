PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — As a fire commissioner, Cane is used to making the calls, not responding to them.

“As a Fire Commissioner, we pretty much run the business aspect of of the fire department,” he explained in an interview with WFLA.

But that didn’t stop Cane from jumping into action last weekend when he witnessed a man crash his vehicle in Broward County on Alligator Alley, the stretch of I-75 that goes through the Everglades.

“I’m not a firefighter by trade, but you know, I’ve been trained, I’ve had a little bit of knowledge about how to how to address the situation,” said Cane.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened Friday around 1 p.m. Traffic camera footage showed the aftermath.

According to the FHP, the driver hit the median before crashing through the bridge wall. Then he dropped approximately 30 feet into a creek below.

Cane said he and an Immokalee police officer tried to save the driver. They pried his door open and administered CPR. Then first responders arrived and took him to Broward Medical Center.

“He didn’t have a pulse. We worked on it for about 15 to 20 minutes. We hooked an AED up on him, shocked him a couple of times, and got a faint pulse,” said Cane.

Despite Cane and the other first responders’ efforts, the driver died from his injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

The FHP identified the driver as a 60-year old Clearwater man, but have not released his name.

Cane said he would like to meet the man’s family.

“I couldn’t imagine what the family is going through. I just hope they know that we did everything we can and and we worked tirelessly in order to bring him back.”