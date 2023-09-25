TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bucs fans packed into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium hours ahead of the Bucs game against the Eagles to tailgate.

The Buccaneers fell to the Eagles, 25-11, but that didn’t stop tailgaters from showing up.

Tables are set up, food and drinks are out and the TV is on.

“This is what it is it about tailgating is what a game is all about,” said Yvette Lopez, a Bucs fan.

Lopez and her family of Bucs fans arrived hours ahead of Monday night’s game against the Eagles. She’s a longtime fan and was a cheerleader back in the day.

“I was a swash buckler, so the Bucs are my team in my heart forever and ever and I’m still here to root them on,” Lopez said.

Fans had their eyes on Bucs quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

“Baker Mayfield is baking, we love him yes,” said Danielle Lopez, another Bucs fan.

Some Eagles fans traveled from the northeast to cheer the birds on.

“So hype we came all the way from New York,” Eliza Eppler said.

For others, it was a big party and celebration.

“Excited! This is our first time and it’s his birthday,” Martine Bowen said.

Fans had hoped the Bucs would stay the only undefeated team in the NFC south.

The next Bucs game is Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m.