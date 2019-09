PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of a crash on I-4 near Plant City.

According to FHP, a semi-truck has overturned. While the truck itself is off the roadway, the left eastbound lane near mile marker 22 is closed as a tow truck is working to move the truck.

There are no confirmed injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.