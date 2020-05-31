Over 40 arrested after night of looting and rioting in Tampa, police say

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa mayor and police chief will address the city Sunday morning after a night of protest-related looting and rioting led to the arrests of more than 40 people.

Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan are expected to address the “burglary, rioting, and carrying of concealed firearms” at 10:15 a.m.

The Tampa Police Dept. said multiple businesses were looted along the Hillsborough, Busch, and Fowler corridors. The Mobil gas station on Busch Boulevard and the Champs store on Fowler Avenue were both set on fire.

Watch the press conference live in the above player at 10:15.

