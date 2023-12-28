TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Althea Nicholson, her boyfriend, three kids, and 3-year-old grandson all went on a cruise to the Bahamas for the Christmas holiday.

They were excited to head back to Philadelphia until they checked their flight and saw the word “delayed” in bright red displayed on the board.

“It’s still delayed,” she told 8 On Your Side. “We’re not sure exactly when we’re going to get home.”

The color red painted the board as over 30 percent of flights were delayed at Tampa International Airport.

“We’re just waiting around,” Nicholson explained. “We had Chick-fil-A hoping we can hear some news about our flight.”

It’s not welcome news for travelers hoping to get home in time to ring in the new year, like Jeremiah Brandon, who was heading to Denver.

“I already knew it was delayed before I got here, but it was delayed about an hour,” he explained.

Airport after airport saw delays, but Aviation Analyst John Cox said those delays were primarily in the Sunshine State.

“There are some other issues going on elsewhere in the country,” he explained. “Las Vegas has delays and some other places, but the largest group of delays is in Florida.”

He said a big obstacle pilots faced was something the FAA calls “traffic saturation.”

“There are literally more airplanes trying to fly than the air traffic control system can accommodate,” he explained. “Consequently, two to three-hour delays are being experienced for both arrival airplanes coming into Florida and also departures.”

Cox told 8 On Your Side that weather also played a role, as not all of the airspace was usable in Florida because pilots aren’t able to fly through storms.

“As these storms moved across Florida, it impacted the ‘highways in the sky,’ if you will, into the larger areas like Miami, Orlando, and Tampa,” he described. “All of them had delays this morning and it will take them the rest of the day to figure it out.”

His biggest piece of advice is to be patient.

“There’s nothing the pilots can do about it,” Cox explained. “There’s nothing the flight attendants can do about it.”

“There’s nothing the gate agents can do about it, so be patient and stay informed,” he continued.