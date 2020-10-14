Over 200 jobs available Thursday at Sarasota job fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over a dozen major companies are looking to fill more than 200 openings at a job fair in Sarasota Thursday.

Positions in various fields like customer service, medical, sales, manufacturing and banking will be available from companies like Amazon, Chris Craft, Everglades University, US Health, Bealls, Massey Services, and more.

The JobLink job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 8270 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

