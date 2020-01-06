Top employers hiring ‘on the spot’ at Sarasota job fair this week

Live Now
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota and Bradenton’s top employers will be conducting on the spot hiring at a job fair Tuesday.

Over 100 jobs will be available at the Sarasota JobLink job fair between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Employers will be hiring on the spot in fields of medical, insurance, customer service, sales, warehouse, accounting, education and more.

The job fair takes place at the Hyatt Place Lakewood Ranch at 6021 Exchange Way, Lakewood Ranch.

Lunch will even be provided.

Employers include the US Census Bureau, Bankers Life, Alorica, Dynasty Building, Sarasota Memorial Hospital,, HH Staffing, Massey, Amazon, Safer Home Services, Kelly Educational, AmeriLife, Scribe Media, AAA, and more.

You must register in advance using this link: https://Floridajoblink.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

