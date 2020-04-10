Operations at TPA have ‘slowed significantly,’ only 3K passengers come and go a day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport is experiencing low passenger numbers in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

“Operations have slowed significantly with less than 200 daily commercial flight arrivals and departures and 3,000 daily passengers,” airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps said in an email to 8 On Your Side.

Nipps explained that TPA would see around 550 arrivals and departures on a normal spring break day. And, up to 80,000 people would travel to and from the airport during better times, she said.

Nipps added that the airport will have more specific March numbers next week, after the airlines report their data to TPA officials.

On Friday, the airport was relatively quiet. Some shops and restaurants were open with others closed.





The number of passengers and flight crews screened by the Transportation Security Administration fell below 100,000 Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began, according to reports.

TSA officials said agents screened 97,130 travelers, down 95 percent from 2.1 million travelers on the same weekday a year ago and less than half the amount of just two weeks ago.

That is a record low, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said on Twitter.

TPA officials are working diligently to keep the grounds clean and safe.

“The Airport began monitoring the spread of coronavirus weeks before it came to Florida, hosting daily updates on the virus and readying its Continuity Plan. When the virus came to Florida, TPA sprang into action. This meant immediately deploying hand sanitizing stations throughout the terminal, new COVID-19 signage throughout the facility and enhanced cleaning in high-touch areas. For employees, it meant following best practices and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and, more recently, making facemasks available to frontline workers in accordance with CDC recommendations,” the airport said in a press release.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 17,531 cases and 390 deaths

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

