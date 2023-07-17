TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new traffic safety campaign is launching across the area Monday called Operation Southern Slow Down.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the Florida Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are taking part in the joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Operation Southern Slow Down is a week-long effort happening in the southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

State and local law enforcement agencies in all five states are conducting a week-long speed enforcement awareness campaign from July 17-22.

According to a news release, law enforcement will conduct concentrated enforcement on interstates and state highways in these five states for the entire week – a team effort to stop the increase in drivers traveling at speeds well above the legal limit.