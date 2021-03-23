‘Only so much one person can endure’: Tampa Bay radio legend Tedd Webb transitioning to hospice care

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tedd Webb, former co-host on WFLA-AM’s popular show AM Tampa Bay, is transitioning to hospice care, his son announced Tuesday.
Lee Ruiz said his father’s dialysis and dementia have become particularly taxing byproducts of his declining health and he’s “reached a point where he’s no longer able to continue the fight.”
Ruiz said that for the longest time, his father has kept pushing through it because he “didn’t want to cause pain for those who cared about him.”
Tedd retired in 2017 after over 50 years on Tampa Bay radio airways. He co-hosted AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris from 1994 to 2017.
Tedd decided to discontinue his dialysis after this Friday, Ruiz said. He will transition into a hospice home early next week.
“This wasn’t an easy decision for him to make, and obviously no one wants to lose him, but there’s only so much one person can endure,” Ruiz wrote. “He feels the time is right and, ‘that’s how he sees it’ as he would say.”
Here’s Ruiz’s full post:
I’m not one to share personal info often, but wanted to give an update on my dad, Tedd Webb, for family, friends, listeners and anyone else.
As you all know; he’s been dealing with health issues for quite some time, with the dialysis and dementia being particularly taxing. For the longest time he kept pushing and pushing through it because he didn’t want to cause pain for those who cared about him. He also felt like there was still more to do, and more people to help. I believe that completely exemplifies his existence throughout his life, and I’ve never known a more selfless human being on this planet. It’s been amazing to witness, and I can’t put into words how proud I am to call him my father.
With that said, he’s reached a point where he’s no longer able to continue the fight, and is ready to move onto the next phase. He’s decided to discontinue dialysis after this Friday, and will transition into a Hospice Home early next week. This wasn’t an easy decision for him to make, and obviously no one wants to lose him, but there’s only so much one person can endure. He feels the time is right and, “that’s how he sees it” as he would say.
I want to thank every single person who’s reached out with messages of love and support. I can assure you that just as much as he means to you, you’ve meant the same to him. I remember he would force himself to wake up 30 minutes earlier than his already-ungodly hour, to send his happy birthday wishes because of how much he cherishes you all. I’ve been doing the best I can to relay all of the sentiments to him, and it’s been truly touching for him so thank you for that. If you have any memories or pictures in particular you’d like me to pass along, please send them our way.
I know a lot of people would like to spend one more time with him, and as much as we would like to accommodate all of those wishes, it’s just not possible. Given his current state, and that this came about rather abruptly, we have a very tight window of time left which makes it difficult to pull off. I apologize for this, and I hope you can understand and respect that. He genuinely loves you all as well as the bonds you’ve formed and experiences you’ve shared along the way.
I’ll keep everyone in the loop as much as possible, and again I can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming show of support. It’s been totally uplifting for him during this time, and we appreciate it.
Live it up!