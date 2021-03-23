‘Only so much one person can endure’: Tampa Bay radio legend Tedd Webb transitioning to hospice care

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tedd Webb, former co-host on WFLA-AM’s popular show AM Tampa Bay, is transitioning to hospice care, his son announced Tuesday.

Lee Ruiz said his father’s dialysis and dementia have become particularly taxing byproducts of his declining health and he’s “reached a point where he’s no longer able to continue the fight.”

Ruiz said that for the longest time, his father has kept pushing through it because he “didn’t want to cause pain for those who cared about him.”

Tedd retired in 2017 after over 50 years on Tampa Bay radio airways. He co-hosted AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris from 1994 to 2017.

Tedd decided to discontinue his dialysis after this Friday, Ruiz said. He will transition into a hospice home early next week.

“This wasn’t an easy decision for him to make, and obviously no one wants to lose him, but there’s only so much one person can endure,” Ruiz wrote. “He feels the time is right and, ‘that’s how he sees it’ as he would say.”

Here’s Ruiz’s full post: