TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Headed to the beach for some rest and relaxation? You might want to go out of state.

Despite its numerous beaches with emerald colored water and pristine sand as fine as powder, Florida only appeared once on Travel + Leisure’s list of best beaches in the United States.

Travel + Leisure ranked Clearwater Beach as the No. 5 best beach. The best in the nation is Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii, according to the magazine.

Sand, waves, the level of seclusion, accessible parking, and even the number of shaded trees factored into the rankings.

You can see the other top beaches on the list below.

  1. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii
  2. Ocean City, Maryland
  3. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California
  4. Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada
  5. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
  6. Harris Beach, Oregon
  7. Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington
  8. Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois
  9. Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii
  10. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
  11. Grand Haven State Park, Michigan
  12. Santa Monica Beach, California
  13. Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado
  14. North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia
  15. Good Harbor Beach, Cloucester, Massachusetts
  16. Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York
  17. Crystal Lake State Park, Barton, Vermont
  18. Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama
  19. Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota
  20. Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey
  21. Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
  22. Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina
  23. Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington
  24. Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut
  25. Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

