OneBlood experiencing critical blood shortage; here’s where you can donate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – OneBlood is facing a shortage of the most common blood type in the country, and 8 On Your Side is letting you know how to help.

OneBlood – a not-for-profit organization which has locations across most of Florida and a few locations in North Carolina – is experiencing a shortage of O Positive blood, a blood type most often requested by hospitals.

While more than 37 percent of the population in the U.S. has O Positive blood summer shortages are happening across the county.

Last May, the Red Cross issued a similar request for the universal blood type, citing a critical need.

“Because more people have O Positive blood than any other blood type, it is transfused more often,” said OneBlood representative Pat Michaels. “Summer is a challenging time for blood donations. School is out and people are on vacation, but the need for blood does not stop.”

According to an annual report by OneBlood, 750,824 units of red blood cells were produced in 2018, and in every three drops of blood donated, there are more than a billion blood cells.

A single car accident can require up to 100 pints of blood and one in three people will need a blood transfusion at some point in their lifetime.

The report says that 91 percent of red blood cells and platelet units were provided to other blood centers experiencing temporary shortages. The blood components are ultimately utilized by healthcare providers.

Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.

To help with that need, OneBlood asks that donors are above 16 years of age and weigh more than 110 pounds.

OneBlood currently operates nearly 90 donor centers and deploys almost 200 of its signature Big Red Buses throughout the southeast for blood drives.

If you can’t track down one of the donation buses you can help OneBlood with its O Positive shortage at one of these locations throughout the Tampa Bay area: