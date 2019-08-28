OneBlood asking for donations as Dorian tracks toward Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tropical Storm Dorian continues to intensify, OneBlood is trying to begin its storm preparations. But, they need your help!

In hopes of getting enough ready blood supply, OneBlood is asking people with an O Negative and O Positive blood type to make blood and platelet donations.

The most critical time for blood donations is prior to any storm in order to sustain the blood supply during and right after the event of a storm.

Although there is an increased need for O Negative and O Positive blood, all eligible donors are encouraged to make a blood donation when possible.

For a list of OneBlood or Big Red Bus locations, visit OneBlood’s website.