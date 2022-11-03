ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A new location is open for families impacted by Hurricane Ian to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as D-SNAP.

Leaders with Department of Children and Families say Pinellas County residents can complete the in-person interview portion of their application process at the site set up near Tropicana Field, 1650 Third Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

“We’ve seen our families and individuals and clients experience loss from Hurricane Ian whether it’s from loss of wages, loss of food, loss of power. The D-SNAP program exists for individuals who are not currently on benefit and experienced loss to come down and get some financial assistance through the SNAP program,” Chris Letsos the Family Well-Being Director at the DCF.

Letsos says they expect 50,000 individuals to finish the application process at Tropicana Field’s site.

“We’ve heard that every dollar helps, whether it’s to buy formula or milk. So families, depending on their financial needs will receive different amounts but, in today’s economy every little bit counts,” he said. says,

The location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Saturday, Nov. 5.

Before seeking assistance at the site, Letsos asks individuals to bring photo identification and complete the pre-registration process online.