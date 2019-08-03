Olive Garden offering $5 take-home meals all year long

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking for a dinner option for you and the family? Olive Garden has your back.

The Italian restaurant is now offering their $5 Take Home meals all year long. Before, guests were only able to order the take-home meals during a limited time.

As part of the deal, guests can order any entree in-restaurant, including kids entrees, and take home up to five ready to heat meals for just $5 each.

The take-home meal options include fettuccine alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno and spaghetti with meat sauce.

The entrees are freshly prepared and chilled so they are ready to take home once you finish with your hot meal.

To find the nearest Olive Garden restaurant, please visit their website.