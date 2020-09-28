City of Tampa lights up purple, gold to honor Gold Star families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa and Mayor Jane Castor are honoring Gold Star mothers and families Sunday night.

The city will fly the Gold Star Service Flag and light Old City Hall purple and gold.

Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day is recognized on the last Sunday in September to honor mothers and families who have lost a son or daughter in service to the US Armed Forces.

“We cannot imagine the strength and resilience of our military families who have lost a loved one in service to our country,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “Tampa is a tight knit community with a strong military presence, and by raising this flag we hope to show support to Gold Star families everywhere who have lost a son or daughter protecting our freedoms. We are forever grateful for the sacrifices made by our service members and the loved ones they left behind to carry their legacies.”

According to the United Service Organizations (USO), “the phrase ‘Gold Star Family’ dates back to World War I when military families displayed service flags featuring a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the Armed Forces. The star’s color would be changed to gold if the family lost a loved one in the war.”

Below are some videos of the City of Tampa lit up in purple and gold to honor Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s.

