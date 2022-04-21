TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The climbing price of rent has people in Tampa worried about where they will live and what they can afford.

During a city council meeting Thursday, officials will discuss an ordinance that would require a 60-day notice before a rent increase.

This comes as many people are receiving notices that their rent will increase by hundreds of dollars.

Right now in Tampa, the average cost of a 1-bedroom is nearly $2,000. It’s $200 more for a 2-bedroom, according to RentCafe.

The council meeting will begin at 9 a.m.